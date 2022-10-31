Varonis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $123.31M misses by $1.09M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:19 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Varonis press release (NASDAQ:VRNS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $123.31M (+22.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.09M.
  • Company announces early availability of the Varonis Data Security Platform as a SaaS
  • Annual recurring revenues grew 26% year-over-year and total revenues grew 23% year-over-year
  • Company announces $100.0 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenues of $139.0 million to $142.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $22.0 million to $24.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.17 to $0.18, based on 127.3 million diluted shares outstanding
  • 2022 Outlook: ARR of $460.0 million to $463.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 19% to 20%.
  • Revenues of $470.0 million to $473.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 20% to 21%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $25.5 million to $27.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.14 to $0.15, based on 126.7 million diluted shares outstanding.

Comments

