PriceSmart GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.02B in-line
Oct. 31, 2022 4:20 PM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PriceSmart press release (NASDAQ:PSMT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+12.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Our total membership base grew to a new record of 1.76 million accounts, representing growth of 5.5% versus last year. Our 12-month membership renewal rate was 88.9%, and our membership income for the fourth quarter was a record $15.6 million, an increase of 6.7% over the same period last year.
- Net merchandise sales grew by 13.6%, after a negative 2.9% currency impact, and comparable net merchandise sales increased by 9.2%, after a negative 2.7% currency impact.
