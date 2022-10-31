PriceSmart GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.02B in-line

Oct. 31, 2022 4:20 PM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • PriceSmart press release (NASDAQ:PSMT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+12.1% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Our total membership base grew to a new record of 1.76 million accounts, representing growth of 5.5% versus last year. Our 12-month membership renewal rate was 88.9%, and our membership income for the fourth quarter was a record $15.6 million, an increase of 6.7% over the same period last year. 
  • Net merchandise sales grew by 13.6%, after a negative 2.9% currency impact, and comparable net merchandise sales increased by 9.2%, after a negative 2.7% currency impact.

