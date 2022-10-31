Flowserve GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04, revenue of $872.88M beats by $4.71M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:20 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Flowserve press release (NYSE:FLS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $872.88M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.71M.
  • Bookings of $1.22 billion increased 34.2% year-over-year and 40.8% on a constant currency basis, including one of Flowserve’s largest awards in its history. 
  • Backlog of $2.6 billion was up 29.9% versus 2021 year-end and 32.1% year-over-year.
  • Shares -4%.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Flowserve expects 2022 fourth quarter Reported and Adjusted EPS of at least 40 cents on year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of approximately 8-10%.

