Flowserve GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04, revenue of $872.88M beats by $4.71M
Oct. 31, 2022
- Flowserve press release (NYSE:FLS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $872.88M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.71M.
- Bookings of $1.22 billion increased 34.2% year-over-year and 40.8% on a constant currency basis, including one of Flowserve’s largest awards in its history.
- Backlog of $2.6 billion was up 29.9% versus 2021 year-end and 32.1% year-over-year.
- Shares -4%.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Flowserve expects 2022 fourth quarter Reported and Adjusted EPS of at least 40 cents on year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of approximately 8-10%.
