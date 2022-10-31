Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock slipped 2.2% in Monday after-hours trading after the insurer posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings as the weak yen continued to hurt results.

"Pandemic conditions in Japan and the U.S. continued to move toward normalcy, contributing to positive sales growth in both segments in the third quarter and momentum into the fourth quarter," said Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos.

Its Japanese operations saw sales improving in the quarter with the launch of a new cancer insurance product through agencies in August. In the U.S., the company saw continued improvement in productivity of agents and brokers as it enters what is typically its strongest quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.15, trailing the average analyst estimate of $1.22, declined from $1.46 in Q2 and from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The weaker yen/dollar exchange rate hurt adjusted EPS by $0.08.

Q3 revenue of $4.82B, exceeding the $4.58B consensus, declined from $5.40B in Q2 and from $5.24B in Q3 2021.

Total investments and cash at the end of September were $114.5B, down from $121.4B at June 30 and from $146.0B at Sept. 30, 2021. The Y/Y decline is primarily from the weaker yen and higher interest rate.

In dollar terms, Aflac Japan's (AFL) net earned premiums sank 23.6% Y/Y to $2.2B; adjusted net investment income dropped 13.1% Y/Y to $663M and total adjusted revenue fell 21.4% to $2.9B.

Aflac U.S. net earned premiums of $1.4B, slipped 1.3% Y/Y. Adjusted net investment income fell 3.1% Y/Y to $185M and total adjusted revenue declined 1.1% to $1.6B.

Conference call on Nov. 1 at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Aflac (AFL) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 misses by $0.07, revenue of $4.82B beats by $240M