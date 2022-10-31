Tenneco to appoint Jeff Stafeil as CFO once sale to Apollo Global closes
Oct. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)APO, ADNTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) said Monday it expects to appoint Jeff Stafeil as EVP and CFO, contingent upon the close of its sale to Apollo Global Management (APO) in a $7.1B deal.
- Stafeil will replace Matti Masanovich, who will step down as Tenneco's (TEN) CFO once the deal closes.
- Stafeil most recently served as CFO at Adient (ADNT), a global OE supplier of automotive seating components and systems.
- Tenneco's (TEN) CEO Brian Kesseler said he would leave the firm once the sale is completed. Apollo (APO) CEO Jim Voss is expected to replace Kesseler.
- Last week, Tenneco (TEN) won European antitrust approval for its sale to Apollo (APO).
Comments