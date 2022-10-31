Herbalife names company veteran Michael Johnson interim CEO and chairman

Oct. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment

Herbalife Pays $123 Million Fine For Bribing Chinese Officials

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) board on Monday named long-time executive Michael Johnson as chairman and interim CEO.
  • Johnson succeeds John Agwunobi, who is leaving the company after seven years at the helm. HLF expects to name a new CEO in 2023.
  • Johnson, who already held the top positions for nearly two decades at Herbalife, had also worked at Disney as president of Walt Disney International, Walt Disney Asia, and the Worldwide Home Entertainment division of Walt Disney Studios. He even worked for Time Inc in the early '80s.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.