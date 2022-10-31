Herbalife names company veteran Michael Johnson interim CEO and chairman
Oct. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) board on Monday named long-time executive Michael Johnson as chairman and interim CEO.
- Johnson succeeds John Agwunobi, who is leaving the company after seven years at the helm. HLF expects to name a new CEO in 2023.
- Johnson, who already held the top positions for nearly two decades at Herbalife, had also worked at Disney as president of Walt Disney International, Walt Disney Asia, and the Worldwide Home Entertainment division of Walt Disney Studios. He even worked for Time Inc in the early '80s.
