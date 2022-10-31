Civitas Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1B beats by $122.05M
- Civitas Resources press release (NYSE:CIVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1B (+426.4% Y/Y) beats by $122.05M.
- Total capital expenditures of $237.2 million
- GAAP net income of $405.8 million and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $631.5 million
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $710.1 million and free cash flow(1) of $352.3 million
- Fixed-plus-variable dividend, to be paid in December, increased to $1.95 per share, up roughly 11% sequentially from $1.7625 per share in the prior quarter
- Total liquidity was $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, which consisted of $682.1 million of cash plus funds available under the Company's credit facility
