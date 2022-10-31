ONE Gas GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02, revenue of $359.36M beats by $79.31M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ONE Gas press release (NYSE:OGS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $359.36M (+31.2% Y/Y) beats by $79.31M.
- Narrowed 2022 Guidance: 2022 net income and earnings per share now expected to be in the range of $217 million to $226 million, and $4.00 to $4.16 per diluted share, vs. prior guidance of $215 million to $227 million, and $3.96 to $4.20 per diluted share.
- Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $650 million for 2022.
