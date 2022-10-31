Ryman Hospitality Properties FFO of $1.81 beats by $0.07, revenue of $467.76M beats by $22.84M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:28 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ryman Hospitality Properties press release (NYSE:RHP): Q3 FFO of $1.81 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $467.76M (+52.4% Y/Y) beats by $22.84M.
- During the quarter, the Company booked over 614,000 gross advanced group room nights for all future years, at an ADR of $252, an increase of 16.8% over Q3 2021 ADR for future bookings and 24.9% above Q3 2019 ADR for future bookings.
- The Company reinstated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share paid on October 17, 2022.
- Based on strength of Q3 2022 financial results and confidence in the remainder of 2022, the Company increases its consolidated Full Year 2022 outlook.
- Shares +0.18%.
Comments (1)