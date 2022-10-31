Why did DoorDash stock fall today? Jittery trading ahead of earnings

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) fell sharply on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of the company's earnings report and more concerns that consumers will pull back in some discretionary spending categories due to economic pressures.

Also in the mix, YipitData published a report indicating that DoorDash's (DASH) grocery order volume experienced a "notable deceleration" in growth through October 24 in comparison to September. The deceleration covered overall DoorDash order volume, which includes grocery and other components. YipitData estimated that DoorDash controlled 56% share of the online global food sales delivery market with Uber at 31% and Grubhub at 12% of the market. On a positivenote for DoorDash (DASH), trailing 28-day indexed active users grew 4% for DASH while declining 2% for Uber Delivery and 3% for Grubhub in the week ending October 9 vs. the week ending September 4.

Shares of DASH ended the day down 7.50% to $43.53.

