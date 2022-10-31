Chemed Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.09, revenue of $526.47M misses by $0.58M
- Chemed press release (NYSE:CHE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $526.47M (-2.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.58M.
- As of September 30, 2022, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million and $101 million of current and long-term debt.
- Based upon the above discussion, VITAS 2022 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to decline 4.5% to 5.0% when compared to 2021. A portion of the estimated revenue decline, approximately $15 million or 118-basis points, is the result of the phase out of sequestration relief over the first half of 2022 compared to a full year of sequestration relief in 2021. ADC is estimated to decline 3.4%. Full year adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to be 17.1% to 17.2%. We are currently estimating $8.1 million for Medicare Cap billing limitations in calendar year 2022.
Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2022 revenue growth of 6.2% to 6.5%. Roto-Rooter’s adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 is expected to be 29.5% to 29.7%.
Based upon the above, full-year 2022 earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation, retention program for licensed healthcare employees, and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $19.60 to $19.70. This compares to our previous 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $19.30 to $19.50.
Current 2022 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 25.1% and a diluted share count of 15.12 million shares. Chemed’s 2021 reported adjusted earnings per diluted share was $19.33.
