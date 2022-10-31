Stryker sees Q3 net income surge 86% YoY, but still misses on bottom line

Oct. 31, 2022 4:38 PM ETSYKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Stryker (SYK) saw its Q3 2022 income surge 86% to $816M from the prior-year period ($2.14 EPS diluted vs. $1.14).
  • The company was helped in the quarter by an ~8% year-over-year increase in revenue to ~$4.5B.
  • While the revenue results were a beat, the bottom line was a miss.
  • Shares are down ~6% in after-hours trading.
  • Sales in Stryker's (SYK) largest segment, medsurg and neuro technology, increased ~10% year over year to ~$2.6B. In its other segment, orthopedics and spine, sales increased ~4% to $1.9B.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$1.4B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~52% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Looking ahead, Stryker (SYK) expects organic net sales growth of 8.5% to 9% (6.9% consensus). Adjusted net earnings per diluted share is projected to be $9.15 to $9.25 per share ($9.36 consensus).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report says Stryker (SYK) is a buy because of its current good valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.