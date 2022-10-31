Stryker sees Q3 net income surge 86% YoY, but still misses on bottom line
Oct. 31, 2022 4:38 PM ETSYKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Stryker (SYK) saw its Q3 2022 income surge 86% to $816M from the prior-year period ($2.14 EPS diluted vs. $1.14).
- The company was helped in the quarter by an ~8% year-over-year increase in revenue to ~$4.5B.
- While the revenue results were a beat, the bottom line was a miss.
- Shares are down ~6% in after-hours trading.
- Sales in Stryker's (SYK) largest segment, medsurg and neuro technology, increased ~10% year over year to ~$2.6B. In its other segment, orthopedics and spine, sales increased ~4% to $1.9B.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$1.4B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~52% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
- Looking ahead, Stryker (SYK) expects organic net sales growth of 8.5% to 9% (6.9% consensus). Adjusted net earnings per diluted share is projected to be $9.15 to $9.25 per share ($9.36 consensus).
