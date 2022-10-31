American Water Works GAAP EPS of $1.63 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.08B beats by $10M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:38 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- American Water Works press release (NYSE:AWK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.63 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.08B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The Company affirms its 2022 earnings per share guidance range of $4.39 to $4.49 on a weather normalized basis vs. consensus EPS estimate of $4.44.
Financial
2023 earnings guidance range of $4.72 to $4.82 per share
- Long-term EPS compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 7-9% unchanged
- Long-term dividend growth expectation of 7-9%, narrowed to align with long-term EPS CAGR
- 2023-2027 capital investment plan increased to $14-$15 billion and $30-$34 billion for the 10-year period of 2023-2032
