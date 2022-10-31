Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares rose sharply in after hours trading on Monday after posting better than expected earnings results for the third quarter.

The mattress manufacturer notched $0.52 in earnings per share alongside $1.29B in revenue. Both of those figures came in above the analyst consensus which reflected expectations of $0.50 in EPS and $1.23B in revenue. Expectations had been cut significantly for the company after it preannounced cuts to guidance in mid-October.

"The U.S. bedding market remains fairly stable but at relatively weak levels, and we began to see slowing in other markets such as European bedding, home furniture, work furniture, and steel,” CEO Mitch Dolloff explained on Monday. “As a result of these lower demand levels and the increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, we lowered our full year guidance on October 10th.”

Nonetheless, he said Q3 results came in better than management expectations “due to incentive compensation adjustments.” The fourth quarter is expected to show sequential declines in sales and volumes “primarily due to further reductions in steel rod production in response to the slowing steel market.”

Guidance for the full-year remained unchanged from the October 10 pre-announcement. Sales are expected to be $5.1B to $5.2B while volume is expected to be down high single digits. Earnings per share are expected to fall in a range of $2.30 to $2.45 for the full year given the fourth quarter forecast of $0.42 to $0.57

"We continue to focus on things we can control and are taking action to mitigate the impact of these challenges by aligning costs, production levels, and inventory with demand; evaluating near-term opportunities with our customers and working with them on new product developments; and continuing to build out our existing businesses through acquisitions,” Dolloff concluded. “Our strong balance sheet and cash flow give us confidence in our ability to navigate challenging markets while investing in long-term opportunities.”

Shares of Leggett & Platt (LEG) rose 3.7% in extended trading on Monday.

Read more on the details of the earnings results.