Red Robin names new top execs in bid to rejig management
Oct. 31, 2022 4:43 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Monday announced a series of senior-level appointments, most notably the appointment of Todd Wilson as CFO, effective Nov 7.
- Wilson will replace current CFO Lynn Schweinfurth who will retire. He was most recently CFO at Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Hibar Hospitality in Austin, Texas from 2018 until 2022. Prior to that, he was VP of Finance for Jamba Juice from 2016 until 2018.
- The company also said Sarah Mussetter will be rejoining on Dec 5 as Chief Legal Officer, replacing Jeff Hoban.
- Deena DePhillips, VP Technology, will lead the IT organization and Amy Woolen, VP Marketing & Brand Management, will lead Marketing until a new CIO and CMO are appointed. Both will report to CEO G.J. Hart in the mean time.
- Darla Morse, Executive VP and CIO, and Jonathan Muhtar, Executive VP and Chief Concept Officer will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.
Comments (1)