JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic sees rate hiking cycle ending in early 2023

J.P. Morgan analyst Marko Kolanovic said Monday that central banks will likely slow their pace of interest rate increases in the coming months, as inflation rates have begun to come in. As a result, he sees the global rate-hiking cycle coming to an end early in 2023.

However, the firm's global markets strategist argued that a slower pace of rate hikes doesn't necessarily point to a lower landing point for global central banks, as policymakers continue to eye incoming inflation statistics.

"A pivot to slower rate hikes coming but requires inflation slide," Kolanovic said in a note to clients. "Markets are itching to see a peak in this year’s aggressive hiking cycles but it would be a mistake to expect central banks will call an early end to their fight against inflation."

Looking ahead, Kolanovic predicted that "the most synchronized and aggressive global hiking cycle in 40 years will end by early next year."

Turning specifically to the Fed, the analyst forecast a 75-basis-point increase later this week, as the U.S. central bank announces the results of its regularly scheduled policy meeting. That said, the J.P. Morgan global equity strategist said calming financial markets in the U.K. "opened the door" for the Fed to lift rates by just 50 basis points.

Assuming the expected 75-basis-point increase comes this week, Kolanovic projected that this will be followed by a 50-basis-point hike in December. From there, the analyst predicted a "pause after one more 25bp hike" in the first quarter of 2023, with the Fed scheduled for a meeting in February.

On Monday, markets took a cautious view of the upcoming Fed meeting, with the major averages (SP500) (SPY) (DJI) trimming recent gains and the Dow breaking a six-session winning streak.