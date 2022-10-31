American Water announces new top deputies and regional heads
Oct. 31, 2022 4:58 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on Monday appointed David Bowler deputy CFO and Treasurer, and Mike Doran as deputy COO.
- Bowler, currently SVP of Planning, Regulatory and Financial Services, will report to EVP and CFO John Griffith. Doran will report to Executive VP and COO Cheryl Norton.
- Justin Ladner, currently president of Illinois American Water, has been named president of Pennsylvania American Water and Rebecca Losli, currently VP of Engineering and Business Development at Missouri American Water, has been named president of Illinois American Water.
Comments