American Water announces new top deputies and regional heads

Oct. 31, 2022 4:58 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Purification water fountain in Kyoto, Japan with liquid running from spout faucet closeup

krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on Monday appointed David Bowler deputy CFO and Treasurer, and Mike Doran as deputy COO.
  • Bowler, currently SVP of Planning, Regulatory and Financial Services, will report to EVP and CFO John Griffith. Doran will report to Executive VP and COO Cheryl Norton.
  • Justin Ladner, currently president of Illinois American Water, has been named president of Pennsylvania American Water and Rebecca Losli, currently VP of Engineering and Business Development at Missouri American Water, has been named president of Illinois American Water.

