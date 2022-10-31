General Electric bags $1.09B Naval Supply Systems contract

creisinger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$1.09B indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for repair, replacement, and program support of 784 F414 engine components in support of F/A-18 aircraft.
  • This contract includes a five-year base with no options.
  • Work is expected to be completed by October 2027.
  • Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $81,383,017 will initially be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0DM0 as an undefinitized contract action at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.
  • Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-DM01).

