General Electric bags $1.09B Naval Supply Systems contract
Oct. 31, 2022 General Electric Company (GE) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$1.09B indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for repair, replacement, and program support of 784 F414 engine components in support of F/A-18 aircraft.
- This contract includes a five-year base with no options.
- Work is expected to be completed by October 2027.
- Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $81,383,017 will initially be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0DM0 as an undefinitized contract action at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.
- Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-DM01).
