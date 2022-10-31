Herbalife withdraws full-year 2022 guidance as its Q3 results beat on bottom line

Oct. 31, 2022 5:31 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is withdrawing its full-year 2022 guidance due to "rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment" and "increased volatility."
  • The company made the disclosure in its Q3 2022 earnings results in which the top-line came in inline, while it beat on the bottom line.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 was a beat by $0.11. Net income of ~$82.2M, however, was a 30% drop from the year-ago period ($0.83 per diluted share vs. $1.09).
  • Revenue of ~$1.3B was a ~9% year-over-year decline.
  • Herbalife noted that sales trends that softened through the Q3 are expected to continue into Q4.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $532.5M, an ~11% decrease from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Herbalife (HLF) as a hold with high marks for valuation and profitability.

