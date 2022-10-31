Pathfinder GAAP EPS of $0.52, revenue of $11.9M

  • Pathfinder press release (NASDAQ:PBHC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52.
  • Revenue of $11.9M (+5.3% Y/Y).
  • Total interest-earning assets of $1.31 billion increased $129.6 million, or 11.0%, from $1.18 billion at September 30, 2021 and $95.3 million, or 7.9%, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans were $886.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to $788.2 million at September 30, 2021, and $832.5 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, total loans grew by $124.7 million, or 16.4%, from September 30, 2021, and $72.4 million, or 8.9%, from year end 2021.
  • Total deposits of $1.18 billion, increased $134.4 million, or 12.8%, compared to September 30, 2021 and $125.2 million, or 11.9%, compared to December 31, 2021.

