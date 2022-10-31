Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) told a group of Attorney Generals that it already planned to pay a $4B special dividend to shareholders prior to discussing a merger with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg.

The outlet reported that the grocery chain replied to calls from a group of Attorney Generals in California, Idaho, Arizona, Washington state, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to halt the payment that it could not do so. The letter explained that the dividend was in the works independent of the merger discussions and therefore should not be impeded. Bloomberg cites Albertsons’ letter as arguing that a cancellation of the dividend “would expose Albertsons to significant legal and financial liability” due to “investors of all sorts are acting in reliance” on the planned payout.

Albertsons (ACI) shares traded largely flat in after hours trading on Monday, as did Kroger (KR) shares.

