Weis Markets GAAP EPS of $1.07, revenue of $1.15B
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETWeis Markets, Inc. (WMK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Weis Markets press release (NYSE:WMK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.07.
- Revenue of $1.15B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- "We remain grateful to our associates who are helping us work through the challenges of an inflationary environment to achieve our elevated current year expectations," said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "As customers look for more ways to save, the Weis Gas Rewards Program, Weis Quality private label products, and our Low, Low Price Programs offer strong value. We will build on our value proposition in the fourth quarter when customers can earn a free turkey or ham for their holiday celebrations based on their purchases."
