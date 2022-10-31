Varonis slashes guidance on macro, forex headwinds; stock tumbles 16% after the bell
Oct. 31, 2022 5:36 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock tumbled 16% after the bell on Monday after the data security firm slashed its FY guidance, citing macroeconomic headwinds and foreign currency weakness.
- The company now expects 2022 adj. EPS of $0.14-$0.15 vs. prior outlook of $0.19-$0.22. Consensus estimate is $0.21.
- 2022 revenue is expected to be $470M-$473M vs. earlier outlook of $485-$490M. Consensus estimate is $487.81M.
- ARR is projected to be $460M-$463M vs. prior guidance of $484M-$489M.
- Adj. operating income is expected to be $25.5M-$27.5M, which reflects the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the New Israeli Shekel, which Varonis (VRNS) said it partially mitigated through its hedging program for 2022.
- For Q4 and 2022, these headwinds are expected to be 50 bps and 200 bps, respectively.
- Varonis (VRNS) provided Q4 guidance well below Street estimates.
- Q4 adj. EPS is expected to be $0.17-$0.18 vs. consensus estimate of $0.22.
- The company projects Q4 revenue of $139M-$142M vs. consensus estimate of $155.58M.
- Varonis (VRNS) also announced a $100M stock buyback program, expected to be completed over the next 12 months.
