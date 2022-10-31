Sikorsky Aircraft, part of Lockheed Martin secures $280.95M Navy contracta
Oct. 31, 2022 5:39 PM ETLMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sikorsky Aircraft, part of Lockheed Martin (LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed $280.95M firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004).
- This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft.
- Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023.
- Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230M and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of ~$50.95M will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
