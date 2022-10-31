Sikorsky Aircraft, part of Lockheed Martin secures $280.95M Navy contracta

Oct. 31, 2022 5:39 PM ETLMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Real-Time Battle Management System

Kevin Moloney

  • Sikorsky Aircraft, part of Lockheed Martin (LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed $280.95M firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004).
  • This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft.
  • Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023.
  • Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230M and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of ~$50.95M will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.