Black Stone Minerals, GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.34, revenue of $216.43M beats by $73.42M

Oct. 31, 2022 5:41 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Black Stone Minerals, press release (NYSE:BSM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $216.43M (+261.7% Y/Y) beats by $73.42M.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $123.1 million, which compares to $112.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $76.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Distributable cash flow for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $116.5 million. For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, distributable cash flow was $106.6 million and $70.2 million, respectively.

  • The Company now expects total production for 2022 to be at or above the midpoint of its original guidance range of 34.0 to 37.0 MBoe/d.
  • The Company expects lease operating expenses to be at the high end of the guidance range of $10-$12 million and production costs as a percentage of oil and gas revenues to be below the guidance range of 10%-12%.
  • Black Stone expects cash G&A to be in line with the guidance range of $36-$38 million.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.