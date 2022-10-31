Black Stone Minerals, GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.34, revenue of $216.43M beats by $73.42M
Oct. 31, 2022 5:41 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Black Stone Minerals, press release (NYSE:BSM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $216.43M (+261.7% Y/Y) beats by $73.42M.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $123.1 million, which compares to $112.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $76.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Distributable cash flow for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $116.5 million. For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, distributable cash flow was $106.6 million and $70.2 million, respectively.
- The Company now expects total production for 2022 to be at or above the midpoint of its original guidance range of 34.0 to 37.0 MBoe/d.
- The Company expects lease operating expenses to be at the high end of the guidance range of $10-$12 million and production costs as a percentage of oil and gas revenues to be below the guidance range of 10%-12%.
- Black Stone expects cash G&A to be in line with the guidance range of $36-$38 million.
