U.S. natural gas futures surged Monday on forecasts for colder weather in November and the return of Berkshire Hathaway's Cove Point liquefied natural gas export plant in Maryland.

Front-month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for December delivery closed +11.8% to $6.355/MMBtu, the highest close since October 14, but gas slumped 6% in the month of October and has plunged more than 40% in two months.

Despite the recent declines, U.S. gas futures are still ~70% higher YTD as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (KOLD), (UNL), (FCG)

Natural gas stocks rallied in Monday's trading: (NYSE:EQT) +8.3%, (SWN) +5.3%, (CRK) +5.2%, (RRC) +4.9%, (CHK) +4.5%, (AR) +4.1%.

Other factors behind Monday's gain included the possibility of a railroad worker strike in November and concerns about falling Mississippi River water levels, which could both threaten coal deliveries to U.S. utilities and force power generators to burn more gas.

Also, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a filing Monday that Freeport LNG needs to provide more information to allow sufficient time to review the planned restart of the liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas, the second-largest such facility in the U.S.

Freeport LNG has expected the 2.1B cf/day plant to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November; the plant was shut on June 8 because of a pipeline explosion.