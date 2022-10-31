S&P 500 rallies ~8% in October on Fed rate hike slowing hopes, quarterly earnings

The S&P 500 (SP500) rose 7.99% for October, final figures show, after putting up its worst monthly showing since March 2020 in September. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also added 8.13% for the month, with the ETF now down 18.69% YTD and on track for its poorest yearly showing since 2008.

The monthly performance helped the benchmark index end just outside of bear market territory, having lost 19.28% from its record closing high in early January.

The chunk of gains for October came in the last two weeks, as sentiment was fueled by a report that the Federal Reserve would discuss slowing down their pace of rate hikes after their November policy meeting. Certain sets of economic data released through the month additionally suggested progress in the Fed's efforts to cool the economy. GDP data, which showed that the U.S. economy rebounded in Q3, helped calm recession jitters.

Third quarter earnings season also kicked off in October, with expectations for company results significantly tempered. The rise in interest rates boosted net interest income for major U.S. banks, but also weighed on profits from other businesses such as underwriting and mergers & acquisitions. Megacap technology names, including the FAANG group of companies, turned in a mixed performance. Netflix, Apple and Intel were bright spots, as investors cheered their numbers, while Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft disappointed.

"73% of S&P 500 companies that have reported to date have beat EPS estimates. EPS growth for these companies is -3% y/y, surprising positively by 2%," JPMorgan's Bram Kaplan said in a note on Friday. "Of the key sectors, Energy, Industrials and Discretionary are reporting strong growth, while Materials, Financials and Communication Services are seeing negative EPS growth," he added.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 (SP500) ended in the green for October, with the exception of Communication Services. Among the gainers, Energy added nearly 25% as oil prices soared. Rate-sensitive sectors Utilities, Real Estate and Consumer Discretionary gained the least. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors and their monthly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from Sept. 30 close to Oct. 31 close.

#1: Energy +24.84%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +24.97%.

#2: Industrials +13.86%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +13.89%.

#3: Financials +11.80%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +11.92%.

#4: Health Care +9.59%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +9.61%.

#5: Materials +8.97%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +8.93%.

#6: Consumer Staples +8.83%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +9.01%.

#7: Information Technology +7.75%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +7.65%.

#8: Utilities +2.00%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +1.94%.

#9: Real Estate +1.91%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +2.00%.

#10: Consumer Discretionary +0.20%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +1.11%.

#11: Communication Services -0.09%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +0.67%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.