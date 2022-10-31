The major U.S. equity averages posted modest losses on Monday, trimming recent gains. The Dow broke a six-session winning streak, while weakness in tech sent the Nasdaq lower by 1%.

Looking at individual stocks, First Solar (FSLR) added to its recent upswing thanks to a positive analyst comment. Meanwhile, Actinium (ATNM) jumped almost 40% on strong clinical trial data, reaching a new 52-week high.

On the downside, TuSimple (TSP) lost nearly half its value after being forced to terminate its CEO as part of an internal probe. At the same time, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) set another 52-week low, adding to the weakness seen last week in the wake of its earnings report.

Standout Gainer

First Solar (FSLR) received a wave of investor interest following an upbeat analyst comment. Shares jumped nearly 10% on the session.

FSLR climbed after Guggenheim underlined the strength of bookings data included in its recent earnings report. Analyst Joseph Osha said the company is "in the process of selling out 2026" and "showing a remarkable ability to book business several years into the future at favorable prices."

Shares of the maker of solar panels climbed $12.90 to close at $145.57. The climb added to gains posted last week, with the stock recording its sixth advance in the past seven sessions.

Last week, the company reported quarterly results that missed expectations on the headline numbers. However, investors generally applauded the report, with Osha characterizing the financial figures as "so-so results but very strong bookings activity."

Standout Decliner

TuSimple (TSP) experienced a massive selling spree after the company terminated its top executive as a result of an internal investigation. The news sent the stock spiraling 46%.

The self-driving trucking firm terminated president and CEO Xiaodi Hou. The move was related to an internal probe that followed reports that TSP was the focus of a federal investigation related to its relationship with Chinese startup, Hydron.

Following the news, TSP finished the day at $3.43, a decline of $2.88 on the session. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $3.21.

Notable New High

The release of clinical trial data spurred buying in Actinium (ATNM). The stock surged 39% to reach a new 52-week high.

The biotech revealed that its lead product candidate Iomab-B reached the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The Phase 3 study tested the product in patients of acute myeloid leukemia.

Bolstered by the data, ATNM soared to an intraday 52-week high of $13.89. The stock moderated a bit before the close but still finished the session at $13.54, representing an advance of $3.81 on the day.

The latest upswing extended significant momentum generated lately. The stock is up 83% in the past month and has more than doubled in 2022.

Notable New Low

Meta Platforms (META) added to an earnings-inspired slide that marked last week's trading, falling another 6% on Monday to reach a new 52-week low.

META dropped $6.04 to close at $93.16. During the session, shares of the Facebook parent also reached an intraday 52-week low of $92.60.

The slide added to a substantial downdraft that took place last week in the wake of the company's disappointing quarterly report. The stock fell more than 25% following the release of its earnings figures.

META attempted to stabilize in the following session and edged fractionally lower on Friday. Longer-term, the stock has fallen about 72% since the end of 2021.

