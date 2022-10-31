Fannie Mae's book of business rises at 1.6% annualized rate in September
Oct. 31, 2022
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business advanced at a 1.6% compounded annualized rate in September, better than the 1.1% increase in August, according to the company's monthly summary dated Monday.
- The book of business rose 4.1% year-to-date on compounded growth rate, trailing the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
- Its conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 3 basis points to 0.69%.
- The company's exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations stood at $239.9B, down from $242.3B in August.
- Previously, (Sep. 30) Fannie Mae book of business advanced 1.1% in August after sluggish July.
