EA teams with Marvel for three new games, starting with 'Iron Man'
Oct. 31, 2022 6:16 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has set a partnership with Marvel (NYSE:DIS) to build at least three new action adventure games based on Marvel's heroes for consoles and personal computers.
- The first title in the queue: A third-person action-adventure based on Iron Man.
- That game will offer an original narrative "channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."
- It will be built by Motive Studios.
- “We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players," says EA's Chief Operating Officer Laura Miele.
