Eat Well's Q3 revenue from Belle Pulses down over 4%

Oct. 31, 2022 6:28 PM ETEat Well Investment Group Inc. (EWGFF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Eat Well Investment press release (OTCPK:EWGFF): Q3 revenue of C$14.4M from its Belle Pulses’ operations (-4.6% Y/Y).
  • Q3 gross profit of C$2.9M vs C$1.8 from Belle Pulses.
  • Total assets +7.5% to C$63.9M as of August 31, 2022, from C$59.4M as at May 31, 2022.
  • "While the team expects long-term plant-based foods dynamics to continue favoring overall profitable growth going forward, this recent quarter reflects and important focus on earnings given macro-economic challenges globally." - statement
  • Expects CY2022 revenue for its portfolio companies of C$80M to C$85M, Adj EBITDA in the C$4M to $5M range.
  • Expects CY2023 revenue for its portfolio companies of C$115M to C$135M, adj EBITDA in the C$9M to C$14M range.

