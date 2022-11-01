Imperial Oil to buy back up to C$1.5B of shares in Dutch auction

Oct. 31, 2022

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) +1.3% post-market Monday after saying it will offer to repurchase as much as C$1.5B of its shares in a modified Dutch auction with a tender price range of C$72.50-C$87.00 per share.

The company said the offer for up to ~3.4% of its total issued and outstanding shares is expected to begin November 4 and remain open for acceptance until December 9.

Majority shareholder Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it will make a proportionate tender in order to maintain its 69.6% ownership stake in Imperial (IMO).

Citing better than expected Q3 earnings that helped unleash a "cash bonanza," BMO Capital upgraded Imperial Oil shares earlier Monday to Outperform.

