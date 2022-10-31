New England utility Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has urged President Biden to use emergency authority to protect against a potential natural gas shortage in the region this winter, S&P Global Platts reported Monday.

The ISO New England grid operator and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission "have acknowledged for many months that New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter," Eversource (ES) CEO Joseph Nolan wrote in a letter last week to Biden, according to S&P Global Platts.

Nolan's request comes just a week after FERC's annual winter reliability assessment cautioned that New England's power grid remains particularly vulnerable to severe cold due to the region's limited natural gas pipeline capacity and high levels of gas-fired power generation.

Many gas-fired generators in New England have a history of not contracting for long-term firm pipeline capacity, limiting their ability to secure and move gas to their facilities during periods of extreme cold, FERC said.

Recent natural gas futures prices near Boston for winter 2022-23 had surged 38% from last winter to $23.57/MMBtu, FERC noted.

