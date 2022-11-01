Otter Tail reports Q3 earnings beat; narrows FY22 EPS guidance below estimates

Nov. 01, 2022 12:34 AM ETOtter Tail Corporation (OTTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Otter Tail press release (NASDAQ:OTTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $383.86M (+21.4% Y/Y) beats by $26.09M.
  • "Our total capital investment is anticipated to be $330 million, with approximately $122 million of the investment expected to occur before 2028. We have updated our five year capital expenditure plan to reflect this investment opportunity along with other updates."
  • "We are adjusting our 2022 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.42 to $6.72 vs. consensus of $7.04 from our most recent guidance of $6.83 to $7.13 per share."
  • "We remain confident in our ability to achieve a compounded annual growth rate in earnings per share in the range of 5% to 7% using 2024 as the base year. We currently expect to see elevated earnings from our manufacturing platform into 2023 with our earnings mix expected to move to approximately 65% from our Electric segment and 35% from our manufacturing platform beginning in 2024.”

