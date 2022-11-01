China factory activity shrinks for 3rd month amid the impact of COVID controls
- The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in October 2022 from September's 4-month low of 48.1.
- The latest print was above market consensus of 49.0 while marking the 3rd straight month of fall in the sector, amid the impact of COVID controls.
- Both output and new orders fell at softer paces, while buying levels grew for the first time since July.
- Overseas demand dropped for the third month in a row, as global cost pressures lingered; and employment shrank for the 7th month and the 14th time in the past 15 months.
- Selling prices, however, fell for the 6th month running, on efforts from firms to promote sales.
- "There is still tremendous downward pressure on the economy, and the foundation for recovery is not yet solid," said Dr. Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight.
