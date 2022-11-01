China factory activity shrinks for 3rd month amid the impact of COVID controls

Nov. 01, 2022 12:58 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in October 2022 from September's 4-month low of 48.1.
  • The latest print was above market consensus of 49.0 while marking the 3rd straight month of fall in the sector, amid the impact of COVID controls.
  • Both output and new orders fell at softer paces, while buying levels grew for the first time since July.
  • Overseas demand dropped for the third month in a row, as global cost pressures lingered; and employment shrank for the 7th month and the 14th time in the past 15 months.
  • Selling prices, however, fell for the 6th month running, on efforts from firms to promote sales.
  • "There is still tremendous downward pressure on the economy, and the foundation for recovery is not yet solid," said Dr. Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight.

  • ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.