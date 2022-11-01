Toyota Motor reports Q2 results; raises FY23 guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 1:09 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TOYOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Toyota Motor press release (NYSE:TM): Q2 net income ¥434.2B, -18.2% Y/Y
  • Basic EPS of ¥31.73
  • Revenue of ¥9218.2B (+22.2% Y/Y).
  • Operating income ¥562.79B.
  • FY 2023 Forecast: Sales revenues ¥36T (an increase of 14.7% compared with FY2022).
  • Operating income ¥2,400.0 billion (a decrease of 19.9% compared with FY2022).
  • Income before income taxes ¥3,340.0 billion (a decrease of 16.3% compared with FY2022).
  • Net income attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation ¥2,360.0 billion (a decrease of 17.2% compared with FY2022).
  • Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation – Basic of ¥172.28.

