Toyota Motor reports Q2 results; raises FY23 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 1:09 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TOYOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor press release (NYSE:TM): Q2 net income ¥434.2B, -18.2% Y/Y
- Basic EPS of ¥31.73
- Revenue of ¥9218.2B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Operating income ¥562.79B.
- FY 2023 Forecast: Sales revenues ¥36T (an increase of 14.7% compared with FY2022).
- Operating income ¥2,400.0 billion (a decrease of 19.9% compared with FY2022).
- Income before income taxes ¥3,340.0 billion (a decrease of 16.3% compared with FY2022).
- Net income attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation ¥2,360.0 billion (a decrease of 17.2% compared with FY2022).
- Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation – Basic of ¥172.28.
Comments