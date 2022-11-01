Japan's manufacturing activity slightly down in October to 50.7
Nov. 01, 2022 1:20 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The manufacturing sector in Japan saw a slight decrease in activity in October, S&P Global reported on Monday. The Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.7 from 50.8 in September.
- The report also noted that order book volumes decreased for the fourth month in a row and export orders declined for the eighth consecutive month.
- "The latest survey data signaled that Japan's manufacturing sector lost further momentum in October. Sluggish markets and weaker demand conditions, on both a domestic and international level, became a recurring trend throughout the report and were seemingly the driving forces behind the slower sector performance," Laura Denman, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated.
