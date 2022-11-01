Japan's manufacturing activity slightly down in October to 50.7

Nov. 01, 2022 1:20 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The manufacturing sector in Japan saw a slight decrease in activity in October, S&P Global reported on Monday. The Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.7 from 50.8 in September.
  • The report also noted that order book volumes decreased for the fourth month in a row and export orders declined for the eighth consecutive month.
  • "The latest survey data signaled that Japan's manufacturing sector lost further momentum in October. Sluggish markets and weaker demand conditions, on both a domestic and international level, became a recurring trend throughout the report and were seemingly the driving forces behind the slower sector performance," Laura Denman, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated.
  • ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.