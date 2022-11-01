Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Nov. 01, 2022 1:39 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.20%. Japan Jibun S&P Markit manufacturing PMI for October 50.7 (prior 50.8).

China +1.23%. China Caixin Manufacturing PMI October 49.2 (prior 48.1).

Hong Kong +3.56%.

Australia +1.65%. RBA raises its cash interest rate by +25bp, as expected.

Australian weekly consumer confidence survey falls again, down 1.5%.

Australia data - October Manufacturing PMI 52.7 (preliminary 52.8, prior 53.5).

Australia - credit & debit card spending data to Oct 28 shows spending remains elevated.

India +0.85%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US indices are closing lower as sharp gains on Friday could not be sustained. The Dow industrial average snapped a 6 days winning streak. The NASDAQ and the S&P index fell for the 1st time in 3 days. The Dow had it's best month since January 1976 when the index rose by 14.4%. The gain this month was 13.95%. Dow industrial average fell -128.87 points or -0.39% at 32732.96; S&P index fell -29.02 points or -0.74% at 3872.03 and NASDAQ index fell -114.30 points or -1.03% at 10988.16.

South Korea October trade data. Exports drop 5.7% y/y.

New Zealand data - September building permits +3.8% m/m (prior -1.6%).

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.50%; S&P 500 +0.58%; Nasdaq +0.62%.

