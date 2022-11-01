Journey Energy GAAP EPS of $0.26, revenue of $54.27M; updates FY22 and issues FY23 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 2:14 AM ETJourney Energy Inc. (JRNGF), JOY:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Journey Energy press release (OTCQX:JRNGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.26.
- Revenue of $54.27M (+64.1% Y/Y).
- Produced 9,504 boe/d in the third quarter comprised of 53% natural gas; 37% crude oil; and 10% NGL's.
- Generated Adjusted Funds Flow of $22.7M or $0.43 per basic weighted average share in the third quarter.
- Generated 7,610 megawatts of electricity at the Countess power plant at an average price of $232.24/MW in the third quarter.
- Outlook: FY22 Annual average daily sales volumes of 9,800-10,100 boe/d; Adjusted Funds Flow of $106M - $108M; Capital spending of $108M.
- FY23 Preliminary outlook: Annual average daily sales volumes of 14,000-14,500 boe/d; Adjusted Funds Flow of $138M - $145M.
