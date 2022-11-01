Timberland Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.85, revenue of $19.26M
Nov. 01, 2022 2:44 AM ETTimberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Timberland Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:TSBK): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.85.
- Revenue of $19.26M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Return on average equity and return on average assets for the current quarter were 13.06% and 1.51%, respectively; ROE and ROA for the 2022 fiscal year were 11.14% and 1.27%, respectively.
- Net interest margin for the current quarter improved to 3.64% from 3.11% for the preceding quarter and 3.13% for the comparable quarter one year ago.
- The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 52.72% from 57.80% for the preceding quarter and 54.45% for the comparable quarter one year ago.
- A $270K provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. No provision for loan losses was made during the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
