Enerev5 Metals GAAP EPS of C$0.00
Nov. 01, 2022 3:13 AM ETEnerev5 Metals Inc. (ENEVF), ENEV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Enerev5 Metals press release (OTCQB:ENEVF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.
- As at August 31, 2022, the Company has C$12,227 in cash and current liabilities of C$247,268. As the Company does not have operating cash flow, the company has and will continue to rely primarily on equity financing to meet its capital requirements.
- The company is not at risk as to its ability to meet its financial obligations or its administrative expenses in the reasonably foreseeable future as it has sufficient cash to meet obligations for at least the next 12 months.
