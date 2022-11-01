Enerev5 Metals GAAP EPS of C$0.00

Nov. 01, 2022 3:13 AM ETEnerev5 Metals Inc. (ENEVF), ENEV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Enerev5 Metals press release (OTCQB:ENEVF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.
  • As at August 31, 2022, the Company has C$12,227 in cash and current liabilities of C$247,268. As the Company does not have operating cash flow, the company has and will continue to rely primarily on equity financing to meet its capital requirements.
  • The company is not at risk as to its ability to meet its financial obligations or its administrative expenses in the reasonably foreseeable future as it has sufficient cash to meet obligations for at least the next 12 months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.