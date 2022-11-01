BP Non-GAAP EPS of $2.59 beats by $0.64, announces $2.5B buyback
Nov. 01, 2022 3:17 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- BP press release (NYSE:BP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.59 beats by $0.64.
- Underlying replacement cost profit was $8.2 billion, compared with $8.5 billion for the previous quarter. Compared to the second quarter, the result was impacted by weaker refining margins, an average oil trading result and lower liquids realizations, partly offset by an exceptional gas marketing and trading result and higher gas realizations.
- Sales and other operating revenues of $55.11B (+52.4% Y/Y) misses by $5.82B.
- During the third quarter bp generated surplus cash flow of $3.5 billion and intends to execute a $2.5 billion share buyback prior to announcing its fourth-quarter results, bringing total announced share buybacks from 2022 surplus cash flow to $8.5 billion, equivalent to 60% of 2022 surplus cash flow year to date.
- Net debt fell for the tenth successive quarter to $22B.
- 4Q22 guidance: bp expects fourth-quarter 2022 upstream* production on a reported basis to be slightly lower compared with the third-quarter 2022, primarily in our gas regions.
- 2022 Guidance:
- BP now expects capital expenditure of around $15.5 billion in 2022, if the acquisition of Archaea Energy completes before year end.
- On average, based on bp’s current forecasts, at around $60 per barrel Brent and subject to the board’s discretion each quarter, bp continues to expect to be able to deliver share buybacks of around $4.0 billion per annum and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4% through 2025.
Comments