International Petroleum reports Q3 results; updates FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 3:20 AM ETInternational Petroleum Corporation (IPCFF), IPCO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Petroleum press release (OTCPK:IPCFF): Q3
- Revenue of $300.77M (+74.3% Y/Y).
- During the third quarter of 2022, our assets delivered average net production of 50,000 boepd, above our high end guidance for the quarter and achieving a record high for IPC.
- Our operating costs per boe for the third quarter of 2022 was USD 15.7, below our latest guidance.
- Operating cash flow generation for the third quarter of 2022 was $172 million.
- Capital and decommissioning expenditure for the third quarter of 2022 was $47M.
- Free cash flow generation was very strong at $117M during the third quarter of 2022.
- Outlook: With year to date average net production of 48,400 boepd, we expect full year 2022 average net production to remain above the upper end of the guidance range of 48,000 boepd; retaining our full year 2022 guidance of USD 16 to 17 per boe.
- Full year 2022 OCF guidance is being tightened from USD 595 to 730 million (Brent USD 85 to 115 per barrel) to USD 620 to 655 million (Brent USD 85 to 100 per barrel for the remainder of 2022).
- Full year 2022 capital and decommissioning expenditure guidance is retained at $170M.
Full year 2022 FCF guidance is being tightened from $395M to $530M (Brent USD 85 to 115 per barrel) to $425M to $460M (Brent USD 85 to 100 per barrel for the remainder of 2022).
