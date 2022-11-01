District Court Judge Florence Pan has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, siding with the U.S. Justice Department that the combination could "substantially" harm and "lessen competition" for "top-selling books." It follows a three-week trial in August that captured the attention of the literary world, and included testimony of famed authors like acclaimed horror writer Stephen King. The $2.2B merger would have reduced the "Big Five" industry publishers from 5 to 4, along with Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins and MacMillan.

Reactions: The DOJ praised the decision, saying it "protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas." On the other side of the fence, Penguin Random House condemned the ruling, relating that it would "immediately request an expedited appeal." The publisher had previously stated that the deal "enhance competition" by pooling its resources, as well as offering better deals to authors that'll force other publishers to "compete harder" for titles.

The fresh antitrust court precedent could extend beyond the publishing world to other industries following recent competition setbacks for the DOJ. U.S. Sugar Corp's $315M deal for rival Imperial was approved by antitrust enforcers, while UnitedHealth's $13B acquisition of Change Healthcare was cleared after a government challenge. The saga is part of a broader competition crackdown by the Biden administration, which has beefed up its campaigns after the signing of an executive order on "Promoting Competition in the American Economy" in July 2021.

Outlook: While a combination with Penguin Random House is not in the cards, Simon & Schuster will still be searching for a new owner. Parent company Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) doesn't see the publisher as part of its future and even committed to divesting the firm before the Penguin Random House merger was announced in late 2020. With further consolidation in the publishing sector ruled out, Simon & Schuster would likely end up in the hands of a private equity firm.