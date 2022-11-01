Regal Rexnord reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 EPS guidance above estimates
Nov. 01, 2022 3:32 AM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Regal Rexnord press release (NYSE:RRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+49.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- The company continues to expect organic revenue growth at a high single digit rate for 2022.
The company is raising its guidance mid-point by revising its 2022 annual guidance for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $10.35 to $10.75 vs. consensus of $10.66, from $10.20 to $10.80 previously, and revising its GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.15 to $7.55 from $7.01 to $7.61.
