Nationwide UK house price growth slows sharply
- The Nationwide House Price Index in the UK were up 7.2% yoy in October of 2022, the smallest increase since April of 2021 and slowing sharply from a 9.5% rise in September.
- Figures compare with market expectations of an 8.3% gain.
- Compared to the previous month, prices declined 0.9%, the first such fall since July 2021 and the largest since June 2020.
- "The market has undoubtedly been impacted by the turmoil following the mini-Budget, which led to a sharp rise in market interest rates. Higher borrowing costs have added to stretched housing affordability at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation. The market looks set to slow in the coming quarters. Inflation will remain high for some time yet and Bank Rate is likely to rise further as the Bank of England seeks to ensure demand in the economy slows to relieve domestic price pressures", Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
