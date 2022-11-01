AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine Vaxzevria gets full approval in EU

Nov. 01, 2022 4:32 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Indonesians Receive Boosters As Omicron Emerges In Southeast Asia

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images News

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria was granted full marketing authorization (MA) in the EU.
  • Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant] formerly AZD1222), developed with the Oxford University, was originally granted a conditional MA. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has now granted a full MA based on sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy of Vaxzevria, the British drugmaker said in a press release on Tuesday.
  • The MA covers the use of Vaxzevria as a primary vaccination series, and as both a heterologous (with an approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) or homologous (all the same vaccine) third dose booster, the company added.
  • AstraZeneca and its global partners have released over 3B doses of Vaxzevria to more than 180 countries, and about two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle-income countries, according to the company.
  • During Q2, Vaxzevria sales had declined -48% Y/Y to $451M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.