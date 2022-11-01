AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine Vaxzevria gets full approval in EU
Nov. 01, 2022 4:32 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria was granted full marketing authorization (MA) in the EU.
- Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant] formerly AZD1222), developed with the Oxford University, was originally granted a conditional MA. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has now granted a full MA based on sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy of Vaxzevria, the British drugmaker said in a press release on Tuesday.
- The MA covers the use of Vaxzevria as a primary vaccination series, and as both a heterologous (with an approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) or homologous (all the same vaccine) third dose booster, the company added.
- AstraZeneca and its global partners have released over 3B doses of Vaxzevria to more than 180 countries, and about two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle-income countries, according to the company.
- During Q2, Vaxzevria sales had declined -48% Y/Y to $451M.
