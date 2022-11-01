European markets higher as global markets focus on the Fed

London +1.27%. UK October Nationwide house prices -0.9% vs 0.0% m/m prior.

Germany +0.98%.Germany September import prices -0.9% vs +0.6% m/m expected.

France +1.53%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 1.2%, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks led the gains, up 2.9% during early morning deals.

Switzerland October manufacturing PMI 54.9 vs 56.0 expected.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than eight basis point to 3.99%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 2.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 3.44%.