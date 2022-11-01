Sasol stock dips on $750M convertible bonds offering
Nov. 01, 2022 4:51 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL), SASOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) said its unit Sasol Financing USA launched an offering of $750M guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2027.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.
- Sasol added that the convertible bonds will be issued around Nov. 8 (the closing date). The bonds are expected to pay a coupon of between 4.0% and 4.5% per annum.
- These bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount (i.e. US$200K per convertible bond).
- The bonds, subject to shareholders' approval at a general meeting, will be convertible into new and/or existing ordinary shares of Sasol.
- SSL -7.25% to $15.61 premarket Nov. 1
