Kia Motors America sales jumped 11.9% Y/Y in October
Nov. 01, 2022 4:53 AM ETKia Motors Corp. (KIMTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports sales rose 3.9% over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9% improvement Y/Y to 58,276 units, driven by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118% over the same period a year ago.
- Sales of Kia's electrified models rose 101% Y/Y.
- The all-new Sportage SUV posted all-time record monthly sales total of 11,877 units.
- In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos 37%, Forte 19%, Sorento 18%, and Niro 16%.
