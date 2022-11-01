Kia Motors America sales jumped 11.9% Y/Y in October

Nov. 01, 2022 4:53 AM ETKia Motors Corp. (KIMTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTFreports sales rose 3.9% over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9% improvement Y/Y to 58,276 units, driven by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118% over the same period a year ago.
  • Sales of Kia's electrified models rose 101% Y/Y.
  • The all-new Sportage SUV posted all-time record monthly sales total of 11,877 units.
  • In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos 37%, Forte 19%, Sorento 18%, and Niro 16%.

